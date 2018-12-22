Home States Tamil Nadu

Two barbers in cyclone-hit TN town offer free hair cut to TNEB employees

As a token of appreciation for their painstaking effort to restore power, the hair stylists have been offering free service to TNEB workers in return

By Online Desk

The hamlets of Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu's coastal district of Nagapattinam were among the worst affected places when Cyclone Gaja hit the state in November.

Government machineries have been pulling out all the stops to get life back to normal in these parts. With several electric poles and transformers uprooted or damaged around Vedaranyam, TNEB employees too, are having a tough time in trying to help the people of the area. Coming from different parts of the state, these government servants, who are camped at nearby schools and colleges, are working day and night to restore power supply in the area as soon as possible.

As a token of appreciation to their service, two hair stylists of the town have been offering free haircuts to TNEB workers.

K Devadoss and AV Arul, who run a saloon in partnership, have put up posters declaring their readiness to serve the TNEB employees for free, and above 50 people have made use of it till now, a TOI report said.

“The TNEB workers have travelled from far off places leaving their families and comfort in their painstaking effort to restore power here. This is the least that we can do to reciprocate," Devadoss told TOI.

The duo has been doing this for over four weeks now and many TNEB staff show up at their 'Arul-Doss Barber Shop' to congratulate their generosity.

