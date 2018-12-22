Home States Tamil Nadu

BJD reaches out to Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami for passage of Women's Reservation Bill

The BJD delegation led by Debiprasad Mishra requested Chief Minister Palaniswami to help in arriving at a consensus on the issue among all parties.

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure the passage of Women's Reservation Bill, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) delegation has met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, requesting him to pass a resolution in favour of the Bill.

The BJD delegation led by Debiprasad Mishra requested Chief Minister Palaniswami to help in arriving at a consensus on the issue among all parties. Mishra also urged him to pass a resolution in favour of the Bill during the Winter Session of Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said: "We on Friday discussed the issue of Women's Reservation Bill with Chief Minister Palaniswami. Women are a key factor in society. Around 50 per cent of our population consists of women. Palaniswami has assured all help. It is high time the women get their due equity."

BJD government in Odisha government has already adopted a resolution proposing 33 per cent reservation for women in parliament and state assemblies. The Women's Reservation Bill has been gathering dust for several years now for want of unanimity among different parties over the issue.

Earlier this week, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too had appealed to all political parties to arrive at a consensus and give nod to the Women's Reservation Bill.

Addressing the NITI Aayog conference on 'Women Empowerment' in New Delhi, Naidu had pointed out that reservation of seats for women in Panchayats and Municipalities proved successful. He also stated that discrimination against women has to end. 

