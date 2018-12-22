Home States Tamil Nadu

Co-optex in Tamil Nadu targets Rs 1.5 crore during festival season

Co- optex managing director TN Venkatesh said the body is hoping to sell Rs 1.5 crore worth hand-woven products during the festival season and 40 per cent of the sale would be doled out to weavers.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Co-optex managing director T N Venkatesh showcasing the sarees at the National Handloom Expo at Kalaivanar Arangam on Friday. | (Martin Louis | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One lakh weavers in Tamil Nadu will benefit from the sale of merchandise at the National Handloom Expo being held at Kalaivanar Arangam, according to Co-optex managing director TN Venkatesh.

He said that Co-optex is hoping to sell Rs 1.5 crore worth hand-woven products during the festival season and 40 per cent of the sale would be doled out to weavers in a bid to keep the traditional weaving industry alive.

A decade ago there were nearly three lakh weavers and now only one lakh are left as the hand-woven weaving sector is slowly dying with younger generation opting for other sectors which are more remunerative.

He said this is the first time Co-optex is hosting the expo during the festival time and that too for such a long tenure.

“Last year, we generated sales of `one crore, but this year we hope the sales will increase to Rs 1.5 crore,” he says.

Weavers from Tamil Nadu will be exhibiting their merchandise in 42 stalls while the remaining 14 stalls have been given to weavers from eight states-Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

The products, which include sarees and other merchandise, start from the  range of Rs 500 to Rs 50,000.

“We will also be displaying a yellow colour jari saree, which has pure gold and silver jari, and is worth Rs 1.5 lakh,” he said.

Some of the sarees that will be displayed include Rukmani Devi sarees, also known as Kalakshetra sarees.

Now, this has been replicated again in 21 new designs, he said.  Other sarees on display, include ‘sungudi’ sarees from Madurai, Ayaram Butta sarees from Paramakudi, organic cotton sarees from Dindigul, Chettinad sarees woven in Karaikudi with contemporary colours, Karainadu sarees, which became nearly extinct, Chedi butta sarees from Tirunelveli and dupion silks. Wooing Chennaites to the expo, the official said that he can vouch for the sarees to be genuine hand woven products.

“We are also offering 30 per cent discount for the products.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp