DMK strategy meet for 2019 Lok Sabha polls on December 24

The meeting will discuss inclusion of new like-minded parties in the DMK-led alliance to increase the winning chances in the elections, preparation of election manifesto, and conduct of meets.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition DMK is getting ready to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming 2019 parliamentary elections.

In order to discuss and draw up the strategy, K Anbazhagan, DMK general secretary, has convened a consultative meeting at the party headquarters on December 24.

He has invited the MLAs, MPs, district secretaries and parliament segment in-charges to the meeting. 

According to sources, the meeting will discuss inclusion of new like-minded parties in the DMK-led alliance to increase the winning chances in the elections, preparation of election manifesto, and conduct of street-corner public meetings to create awareness among the voters about the need for projecting the prime ministerial candidate of the anti-BJP alliance and about the failures of the BJP-led Centre.

The parliamentary elections would be a litmus test for  MK Stalin, who has recently been elevated as president of the party, as the party didn’t get even a single seat in the last parliamentary elections in 2014.

It may be noted that the DMK has already appointed around 100 persons as in-charges for parliament segments to get the ground-level details. 

The Parliament segment in-charges have been conducting consultative meetings with party workers across the Tamil Nadu for the last two months.

