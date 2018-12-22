Key Tamil Nadu Cabinet meet to be held on Christmas eve

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Cabinet will meet on Monday (December 24) to discuss key issues.

Though no announcement was made, official sources said the meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, is likely to discuss the issues relating to Sterlite closure, Mekedatu, non-receipt of Central assistance for restoration works in areas affected by cyclone Gaja, etc.

Besides, the meeting takes place amidst strong demand for taking a policy decision to close down the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi.