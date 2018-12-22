Tamil Nadu mulling public access to hotel washrooms

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu could well be on the verge of emulating the Delhi model, wherein it made it mandatory for hotels and restaurants to allow any member of the public to use their washrooms.

The move is aimed at combating the lack of restrooms in public spaces and curbing people from relieving themselves in public.

It is learnt that the Tamil Nadu government is considering a plan for making it mandatory to keep toilets open at least for women and children in restaurants, petrol pumps and hotels. The issue was raised during the Conference of Governors and Lt Governors held on June 4 and 5 at New Delhi.

It is reliably learnt that the Municipal Administration and Water supply department, are looking at the feasibility of making an amendment to the Act, to make the provisions for giving licence to hotels and restaurants. Officials told Express that in Delhi, toilets are kept open for ladies and children in restaurants, petrol pumps and hotels.“It is mandatory while giving licence to the hotels,” said sources.

It is believed that this would allow the public to access additional toilets in Chennai, but the hotel and restaurant owners are not happy. Usually, restaurants only allow customers to use their toilets.

Dr M Venkadasubbu, President, Tamil Nadu Hotels and Restaurants Association, told Express that on humanitarian grounds, hotels and restaurants are allowing women and children to use the toilets.

But then this cannot be made mandatory, especially in crowded areas like bus terminals or stations.