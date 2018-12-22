Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu mulling public access to hotel washrooms

Tamil Nadu could well be on the verge of emulating the Delhi model, wherein it made it mandatory for hotels and restaurants to allow any member of the public to use their washrooms.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu could well be on the verge of emulating the Delhi model, wherein it made it mandatory for hotels and restaurants to allow any member of the public to use their washrooms.

The move is aimed at combating the lack of restrooms in public spaces and curbing people from relieving themselves in public.

It is learnt that the Tamil Nadu government is considering a plan for making it mandatory to keep toilets open at least for women and children in restaurants, petrol pumps and hotels. The issue was raised during the Conference of Governors and Lt Governors held on June 4 and 5 at New Delhi. 

It is reliably learnt that the Municipal Administration and Water supply department, are looking at the feasibility of making an amendment to the Act, to make the provisions for giving licence to hotels and restaurants. Officials told Express that in Delhi, toilets are kept open for ladies and children in restaurants, petrol pumps and hotels.“It is mandatory while giving licence to the hotels,” said sources.

It is believed that this would allow the public to access additional toilets in Chennai, but the hotel and restaurant owners are not happy. Usually, restaurants only allow customers to use their toilets. 

Dr M Venkadasubbu, President, Tamil Nadu Hotels and Restaurants Association, told Express that on humanitarian grounds, hotels and restaurants are allowing women and children to use the toilets.

But then this cannot be made mandatory, especially in crowded areas like bus terminals or stations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp