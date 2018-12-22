Home States Tamil Nadu

Vedanta to move SC against Madras HC order on Sterlite copper plant: CEO

The Madras High Court had Friday ordered status quo as existed before the National Green Tribunal set aside a Tamil Nadu government order for closure of Sterlite's copper unit in Tuticorin.

Published: 22nd December 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sterlite copper, anti-sterlite

Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Vedanta Group company Sterlite has said it would move the Supreme Court to implement the NGT order to reopen its copper plant in Tuticorin.

"The honourable Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, Friday issued notices on the matter and has listed the same for hearing on maintainability on January 21, 2019.

"The honourable court has also directed the Tamil Nadu state government to make its position clear by January 21, 2019 on whether it proposes to file an appeal against NGT order of December 15, 2018," CEO of Sterlite Copper P Ramnath said.

"Sterlite Copper will move the Supreme Court to help implement the NGT order in early January," he said in a statement.

The Madurai Bench had also restrained the Vedanta Group company from taking any steps to reopen the unit.

The state government had on May 28 ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests by locals over pollution concerns.

On December 15, the NGT had set aside the Tamil Nadu government order for closure of the Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin, which was at the centre of massive protests over alleged pollution, saying it was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified.

" At least 13 people were killed and several injured on May 22 when police had opened fire on a huge crowd of people protesting against environment pollution being allegedly caused by the factory.

