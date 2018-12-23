CM announces Pongal gift hampers for family card holders and Sri Lankan refugees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that all family card holders and those put up in Sri Lankan refugee camps in the State, would get a gift hamper from the State

government on account of the Pongal festival.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said each gift hamper would contain one kg raw rice, one kg sugar, two feet of sugarcane, 20 gram cashew, 20 gram dry grapes, and five grams of cardamom.

Extending Pongal greetings in advance, the Chief Minister said the gift hampers would help the poor and downtrodden to celebrate the Tamil traditional festival of Pongal, happily.

“Pongal festival is being celebrated as a thanksgiving occasion to Mother Nature by offering whatever the farmers produced. My heartiest greetings to all those who celebrate this happy occasion and wish for love and affection to blossom in your lives,” Palaniswami said.

Meanwhile, official sources said the Chief Minister is likely to commence the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to the family card holders and others, in the first week of January so that it could reach well ahead of the festival.