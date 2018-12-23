Home States Tamil Nadu

Priest arrested for cheating childless couple of Rs 7.5 lakh

Ananth, who runs a private firm, and his wife Shamila from Iyyapanthangal met Jayakumar in 2010 when he was a priest in a church and told him they were childless despite medical treatment.

Published: 23rd December 2018 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Poonamallee police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly cheating a childless couple of Rs 7.5 lakh in the pretext of helping them. 

Police identified him as Jayakumar (45) of Senneerkuppam. Ananth, who runs a private firm, and his wife Shamila from Iyyapanthangal met Jayakumar in 2010 when he was a priest in a church and told him they were childless despite medical treatment.

Jayakumar told them he will perform special prayers for them and received money in instalments to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Since the priest’s efforts did not bear fruit, the couple demanded the money back, but he allegedly refused, police said.

Jayakumar has been remanded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp