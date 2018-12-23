Priest arrested for cheating childless couple of Rs 7.5 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Poonamallee police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly cheating a childless couple of Rs 7.5 lakh in the pretext of helping them.

Police identified him as Jayakumar (45) of Senneerkuppam. Ananth, who runs a private firm, and his wife Shamila from Iyyapanthangal met Jayakumar in 2010 when he was a priest in a church and told him they were childless despite medical treatment.

Jayakumar told them he will perform special prayers for them and received money in instalments to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Since the priest’s efforts did not bear fruit, the couple demanded the money back, but he allegedly refused, police said.

Jayakumar has been remanded.