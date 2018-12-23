Denotified communities seek restoring of ‘tribes’ status, welfare aid

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Representatives of 68 Denotified Communities have put forth a strong case for restoring the ‘tribes’ status to them before the four-member committee of the State government headed by Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra when it commenced its hearing here on Saturday.

They also submitted a comprehensive set of welfare measures for the socio-economic uplift of these aboriginal tribes of Tamil Nadu.

Tribal representatives under the aegis of Denotified Tribes Welfare Association (DTWA), headed by M Jebamani, submitted four volumes of documents running into 2,500 pages which included, loss of concessions/reservations due to change of nomenclature from ‘tribes’ to ‘communities’ since 1979, justification for restoring tribal status, proof for establishing there is no legal impediment to change the nomenclature and the special welfare measures required to be implemented for these tribes in the light of national and international policies.

Talking to Express, PK Duraimani, coordinator of DTWA, said during the meeting, the head of the committee promised to take into account all relevant points raised by the representatives before submitting the report to the government. The main demand made was to withdraw the GO No.1310 of Social Welfare Department dated July 31, 1979 which changed the nomenclature of DNTs and Denotified communities. The restoration of tribes status would ensure availing 9 per cent separate OBC reservation for DNTs.

Apart from restoring the tribes status, they need special affirmative short-term welfare measures to uplift these communities, Duraimani said the demands include repeal of unethical Habitual Offenders Act as recommended by NHRC in 2000 and UN CERD in 2007.

Universal enrolment of denotified tribes and nomadic tribes into Aadhaar irrespective of residential proof, universal ration card for all DNT/NT irrespective of residential proof, universal LPG connection, electrification of farms and homes, provision of health cards, house patta for these tribes living in slums, etc.

The long-term welfare measures include: DNT be treated as specially disadvantaged groups and the Constitution should be amended to incorporate this, DNT must be given 10 per cent separate reservation, and the area of DNT should be declared as scheduled area .

38-year struggle

After the repeal of the Criminal Tribes Act in 1952, they became Denotified Tribes (DNT). As Backward Tribes, the DNTs enjoyed many concessions since 1957. But in Tamil Nadu, from 1979, due to change of their nomenclature, they have lost the concessions and are struggling to restore tribes status for around 38 years