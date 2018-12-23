First time in Madurai Kamaraj University history, V-C search committee to interview candidates

By Express News Service

MADURAI: For the first time in history of the Madurai Kamaraj University, the vice-chancellor (V-C) search committee will be interviewing ten candidates, shortlisted from 196 candidates, who had applied for the V-C post.

After former V-C P P Chellathurai's appointment was set aside by the Court, as per the UGC guideline, former V-C of the Indira Gandhi National Open University Nageshwar Rao was selected as governor nominee, former V-C of Anna University M Anandakrishnan as senate nominee and former V-C of Gandhigram Rural Institute D K Oza as syndicate nominee. They would be suggesting three names for the V-C post.

Recently, the search committee invited applications for the V-C post, and 196 candidates applied; their names were published on MKU website. Now, the search committee shortlisted 10 candidates, and called them for interview on December 29, as against directly selecting candidates based on their applications.

The shortlisted candidates were asked to make a 10-minute power point presentation comprising 10 slides about themselves, and other slides describing their vision about MKU. They were also asked to bring documents mentioned in their application.

Speaking to Express, secretary of Save MKU R Murali welcomed search committee's initiative to publish the candidates' names, and urged it to publish names of the shortlisted candidates as well on the website.

Saying that a few shortlisted candidates faced charge memos due to allegations, he urged the search committee to suggest three persons based on their academic experience and not familiarity, along with maintaining transparency in the selection procedure.