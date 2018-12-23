IIM study on Integral Coach Factory’s carbon footprint out

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A report on the steps taken by the Integral Coach Factory to minimise its carbon footprint, ‘Towards Carbon Neutrality - The Integral Coach Factory of the Indian Railways’ was released by renowned IIT Madras professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala on Saturday at the Chennai Rail Museum, according to an ICF release.

This study, conducted by professors Runa Sarkar and Bodhibrata Nag of the IIM Calcutta has an in-depth analysis about various green measures of ICF.

ICF has prioritised eco preservation, environment management and has taken many green initiatives such as revitalisation of ICF Lake and installation of Integrated Waste Management System.