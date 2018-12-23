Low pressure causes light showers in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Due to well-marked low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal, several parts of Cuddalore district received light showers throughout the weekend. And the sky cleared up only for few hours in the afternoon on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) since 22nd, light to moderate rainfall was predicted in the coastal regions of the state and the condition has been expected to remain the same till Thursday. However, no cyclone warning has been issued.

And due to low pressure, the district saw an overcast with the temperature hovering between 25 to 27 egree Celsius. On Sunday, according to the rainfall report in the morning, the district received an average rainfall of 16.78mm. Chidambaram recorded the maximum rainfall of 35mm, while Annamalai Nagar received 31mm and Bhuvanagiri recorded 27mm.

While on Saturday, the district received an average rainfall of 6.31mm, yet again Chidambaram recording the maximum rainfall of 24mm.

Although isolated showers are expected in coming days, IMD has issued no warning to the fishermen to venture into the sea as the wind speed is expected to be at 45kmph.

The officials at IMD also stated the rainfall caused by the ongoing low pressure is supposedly the last rainfall of the year. Meanwhile, the light showers have caused the water level to rise up in Veeranam tank to 45.55feet, Perumal tank to 5.95 feet on Sunday.