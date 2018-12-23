Home States Tamil Nadu

Low pressure causes light showers in Cuddalore

The officials at IMD stated the rainfall caused by the ongoing low pressure is supposedly the last rainfall of the year.

Published: 23rd December 2018 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Bay of Bengal for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Due to well-marked low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal, several parts of Cuddalore district received light showers throughout the weekend. And the sky cleared up only for few hours in the afternoon on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) since 22nd, light to moderate rainfall was predicted in the coastal regions of the state and the condition has been expected to remain the same till Thursday. However, no cyclone warning has been issued.

And due to low pressure, the district saw an overcast with the temperature hovering between 25 to 27 egree Celsius. On Sunday, according to the rainfall report in the morning, the district received an average rainfall of 16.78mm. Chidambaram recorded the maximum rainfall of 35mm, while Annamalai Nagar received 31mm and Bhuvanagiri recorded 27mm.

While on Saturday, the district received an average rainfall of 6.31mm, yet again Chidambaram recording the maximum rainfall of 24mm.

Although isolated showers are expected in coming days, IMD has issued no warning to the fishermen to venture into the sea as the wind speed is expected to be at 45kmph.

The officials at IMD also stated the rainfall caused by the ongoing low pressure is supposedly the last rainfall of the year. Meanwhile, the light showers have caused the water level to rise up in Veeranam tank to 45.55feet, Perumal tank to 5.95 feet on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu weather Cuddalore weather Tamil Nadu low pressure IMD Tamil Nadu rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp