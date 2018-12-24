Congress-DMK alliance an ‘opportunistic act’ to ensure personal survival: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress-DMK alliance is an ‘opportunistic act’. In his interaction with BJP booth-level functionaries of Central Chennai, North Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Tiruvallur parliamentary segments through video-conferencing, he lashed out at the grand alliance.

He said BJP cadres should follow one simple principle-that is to ensure that the party wins maximum votes in every booth. “Once we win at the booth level, no force can stop us from winning the elections. In order to be strong at the booth level, the cadre should make an effort to know every person in their booth. “Become a family member for them. Share their joys and sorrows” he said. The party volunteers should keep themselves updated in technology. He had a word of praise for the younger generation, who has been using technology well.

Replying to a question of Muralidharan, president of farmers wing of the party in Central Chennai unit on ‘mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance), he said, “Several leaders and several parties have formed a ‘mahagathbandhan’. The alliance is only for personal survival and not an ideology based support. These alliances are not for people’s aspirations. Do you know several of these leaders were arrested and tortured during the Emergency. People know the real nature of these parties.”

“In Tamil Nadu, the great MGR who worked for the poor was targeted (by Congress). In 1980, his elected government was dismissed. He had the support of the Assembly. But, the Congress had Raj Bhavan. In the next election, he won. He recalled the relationship between Congress and DMK between 1996-1998 NDA regime. He said during the regime, after seeing the Jain Commission report, Congress had urged the government to remove DMK from power. But, now the parties were together. If this was not opportunism, what explains this alliance, he said.

He said Telugu Desam Party ( TDP) in Andhra Pradesh and NCP in Maharashtra were initially opposed to each other and now these parties have entered into an alliance with Congress.

