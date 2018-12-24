Astrologer hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Tamil Nadu

An astrologer was brutally murdered by two people in full public view in Tirupur on Monday.

The victim was seated at his usual spot on Kumaran Road, when the two motorcycle-borne men covering their faces with helmets attacked him with sickles, the police said.

Before police could arrive, Ramesh with serious injuries on the neck, shoulder and face died, they said.

Previous enmity was the reason for the murder, they said adding that a search was on for the assailants.

The victim was a fortune teller, who would use parrots, in front of a park. He was identified as one J Ramesh alias Kumar of Bharathi Pudur.

(With PTI inputs)