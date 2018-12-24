Home States Tamil Nadu

Greetings pour in for VIT founder G Viswanathan as he turns 80

The founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, G Viswanathan, turned an octogenarian on Sunday.

Published: 24th December 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani releasing the book ‘Stars and Saplings’ at the 80th birth anniversary celebration of G Viswananthan (centre), founder and chancellor of VIT, in Vellore on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, G Viswanathan, turned an octogenarian on Sunday. Political and educational giants took part in his birthday celebration in the city. Speaking at the event, former State Minister ‘Panrutti’ S Ramachadran urged Viswanathan to take the lead in uniting Tamils around the globe to protect their interests.

Pointing out that Viswanathan was among the few who were personally invited by former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder late C.N. Annadurai to enter politics, Ramachandran said that he had the privilege of having carved a niche in the heart of Anna.  

“Dr Viswanathan is the right person to unite the Tamils of the world, transcending religious, caste and other barriers, he said. Other speakers at the function showered praises for his multi-faceted personality.  
C Ponniyan, former State minister, said, “ Dr Viswanathan was a thinker, intellectual, scientist and researcher.” 

Former commercial taxes minister K C Veeramani released a book ‘Viyarvaiyin Vetri’.  A C Shanmugam, founder and president of Pudhiya Needhi Katchi received the first copy. Ponnaiyan released the book, ‘Vendhar 80’ and film producer Kalaippuli S Thanu received the first copy.

