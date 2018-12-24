Scissors left inside woman’s stomach; 6 Tamil Nadu doctors booked

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Six doctors of a private hospital in the city were booked by Palayamkottai police in connection to a bizarre incident in which a pair of scissors was left inside a woman’s stomach during surgery.

The accused, identified as S Ravindran, Ganesan, Mahabu Subahani, Bakhdhavachalam, Balasubramanian, and Avudaiyappan are the doctors of one Galaxy hospital. Though police booked them all under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC, it is unclear on how many of the accused were inside the operation theatre. Sources told Express that some of them are working at the administrative unit of the hospital.

The surgeons performed a stomach operation on one Jenita Deva Kirupavathi from Arumuganeri of Thoothukudi district in April 25 as she was suffering from severe stomach pain. However, after the surgery was done, the surgeons allegedly left a pair of scissors inside her stomach and sutured the incision.

Since Jenita continued to suffer from stomach ache despite surgery, doctors at the hospital recommended for an MRI scan. When Jenita underwent the scan at another hospital, doctors found a pair of surgical scissors inside her stomach and removed it, police said.

Jenita, who works as a teacher at a private school in Arumuganeri recently submitted a petition with the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) seeking action against the ‘erring’ doctors. According to police, they have issued summons to all the six doctors.