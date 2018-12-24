Home States Tamil Nadu

Scissors left inside woman’s stomach; 6 Tamil Nadu doctors booked

The accused, identified as S Ravindran, Ganesan, Mahabu Subahani, Bakhdhavachalam, Balasubramanian, and Avudaiyappan are the doctors of one Galaxy hospital.

Published: 24th December 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Six doctors of a private hospital in the city were booked by Palayamkottai police in connection to a bizarre incident in which a pair of scissors was left inside a woman’s stomach during surgery.  

The accused, identified as S Ravindran, Ganesan, Mahabu Subahani, Bakhdhavachalam, Balasubramanian, and Avudaiyappan are the doctors of one Galaxy hospital. Though police booked them all under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC, it is unclear on how many of the accused were inside the operation theatre. Sources told Express that some of them are working at the administrative unit of the hospital. 

The surgeons performed a stomach operation on one Jenita Deva Kirupavathi from Arumuganeri of Thoothukudi district in April 25 as she was suffering from severe stomach pain. However, after the surgery was done, the surgeons allegedly left a pair of scissors inside her stomach and sutured the incision.
Since Jenita continued to suffer from stomach ache despite surgery, doctors at the hospital recommended for an MRI scan. When Jenita underwent the scan at another hospital, doctors found a pair of surgical scissors inside her stomach and removed it, police said.

Jenita, who works as a teacher at a private school in Arumuganeri recently submitted a petition with the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) seeking action against the ‘erring’ doctors. According to police, they have issued summons to all the six doctors. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Galaxy hospital scissors left inside woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp