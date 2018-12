Special trains to Nellai, Sengottai, and Nagercoil to cope with Pongal rush

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To cope with the extra rush during the Pongal festival, the Southern Railway has decided to operate Suvidha and special trains to Tirunelveli, Sengottai and Nagercoil.

According to a release, the Sengottai–Chennai Egmore Suvidha train will leave Sengottai at 4.15 pm on January 1 and 15, 2019 and reach Chennai Egmore at 5.45 am the next day. The Chennai Egmore–Sengottai special fare special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 08.40 pm on Mondays from December 31 to February 25 and reach Sengottai at 9.20 am the next days.

The Sengottai–Egmore special fare special train will leave Sengottai at 4.15 pm on Tuesdays from January 8, 22 and 29 and February 5, 12, 19 and 26 and reach Chennai Egmore at 5.45 am the next day.

Nagercoil-Chennai Central

The Nagercoil–Chennai Central Suvidha special train will leave Nagercoil at 5 pm on January 2 and 16 and reach Chennai Central at 7.20 am the next day. The Chennai Central–Nagercoil special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 7 pm on Tuesdays from January 1 to February 26 and reach Nagercoil at 11.05 am the next day.

The Nagercoil–Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Nagercoil at 5 pm on January 9, 23, 30, 6, 13, 20 and 27 and reach Chennai Central at 7.20 am the next day.

Egmore–Tirunelveli

The Egmore–Tirunelveli Suvidha train will leave Egmore at 10.22 pm on January 12 and reach Tirunelveli at 10.30 am the next day.

The Tirunelveli–Chennai Egmore Suvidha train will leave Tirunelveli at 3 pm on January 15 and reach Egmore at 3.15 am the next day. The Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.15 pm on January 11 and February 8 and reach Tirunelveli at 10.30 am next day.

The Tirunelveli–Egmore Suvidha special train will leave Tirunelveli at 3 pm on January 20, February 10 and 17 next year and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.15 am the next day.

The Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Suvidha train will leave Tirunelveli at 6.15 pm on January 16 and reach Chennai Egmore at 05.30 am the next day.

The Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Suvidha train will leave Egmore at 10 pm on January 25 and February 15 and reach Tiruvelveli at 10.30 am the next day. The Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Suvidha train will leave Tirunelveli at 3 pm on January 6 and 27 and reach Egmore at 3.15 am the next day.