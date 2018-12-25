AIADMK vows to thwart efforts of ‘selfish group’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, functionaries and a large number of AIADMK cadre on Monday, vowed to “thwart the efforts of a ‘selfish group’ to raise its head in the political arena” and to give momentum to the campaign on the party’s ideologies.

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and others took this pledge after paying homage to AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at his memorial on Marina, on the occasion of his 31st death anniversary.

The leaders and cadre took seven pledges including the one vowing to win all the future elections - Lok Sabha elections, local body elections and the by-election. They also observed silence as a mark of respect for the late leader. Later, AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, his party functionaries and cadre, paid homage at the MGR memorial. J Deepa, niece of late leader J Jayalalithaa, and her followers also paid floral tributes at the MGR memorial.

Representatives of political parties paid tribute to former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, to mark his 31st death anniversary on Monday. In order to pay tribute to the former Chief Minister, around 100 DMDK cadre, gathered at the party office on Monday under the leadership of LK Sudhish, deputy secretary. Thereafter, they paid floral tribute to the portrait of the departed leader.

Similarly, around 100 cadre and functionaries of All India Samaththuva Makkal Katchi, gathered at the Bharathiyar hall at the party headquarters, under the leadership of R Sarathkumar, founder president of the party, and paid floral tribute to the portrait of the former Chief Minister.