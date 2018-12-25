Centre soon to test government project prototypes for Digital Experience Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Corporation has set into motion plans to set up Digital Experience Centre – a space to develop and test prototypes for various government departments under the Smart City Mission.

To be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, the centre may eventually be open to the public, said a senior Corporation official.

According to Corporation officials, the centre is to have three components. The first will be open to those developing and demonstrating prototypes for various government departments. “Often, those developing these prototypes struggle to find the right audience. Even if they find an audience, they don’t know if they are reaching the actual decision-makers who will be able to decide if the prototype meets their needs,” said a Corporation official.

The second component is a virtual experience centre which government officials can use to create a virtual walkthrough of proposed projects. The focus will be mainly on infrastructure projects like bridges and parks of which the centre will create a simulation.

“For instance, in case of a proposed flyover, the centre will be able to predict the traffic flow in case the flyover is constructed and will also show what land acquisitions may need to be done. For now, it is being fed with T Nagar-related data,” said the official.