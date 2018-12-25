DMK to organise meetings in 12,617 villages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The DMK has decided to conduct village meetings at all the 12, 617 villages across the State to create awareness among the voters in order to mobilize their support, said party president MK Stalin, while speaking to media after the consultation meeting of DMK functionaries, that was held at the party headquarters on Monday morning.

In order to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming parliament general elections - 2019, a consultative meeting was held at the headquarters on Monday. MLAs, MPs, district secretaries and newly appointed in-charges of parliament segments took part. Talking to media after the meeting. Stalin said, “To create awareness among the voters, the DMK has decided to conduct meetings at all the 12, 617 villages across the State from January 3 under the title, ‘Let us go to people, let us speak to people and let us win the hearts of people.’ In the meetings, the DMK workers will create awareness among the voters about the current political developments in the State and the country.”

Following a question on his response to Narendra Modi’s statement over the Congress-led alliance as an ‘unholy’ alliance, he said, “The news has come that efforts have been taken by Modi for getting an alliance into AIADMK. Whether it is an alliance for ideology or an alliance for merely looting?” he asked. He expressed his hope that other political parties in the grand alliance, would endorse his proposal of Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate of the anti-BJP alliance. He also refused to pass any comment on the third front as of now.

In the meeting, a resolution was passed seeking relief fund for Gaja victims from the Centre and to waive education and farm loans of the victim. Another resolution sought withdrawal of the permission given to Karnataka to construct a dam on the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.