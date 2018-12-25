Great Lakes Institute of Management awards Rs 5.25 lakh grants

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Great Lakes Institute of Management has awarded six research teams, grants worth Rs 5.25 lakhs in total, at the 12th NASMEI International Marketing Conference, according to a statement issued by the Institute, on Monday.

The 12th edition of Great Lakes NASMEI (North American Society for Marketing Education in India) International Marketing Conference, organized by the Kotler-Srinivasan Center for Research in Marketing, which was held recently, focused on emerging challenges in marketing strategy.

Delivering the welcome address, Bala V Balachandran, Founder, Dean and Chairman, Great Lakes 
Institute of Management, said, “We are working towards starting a new doctoral program, similar to the US model here, to encourage research in B Schools.”

