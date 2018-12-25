Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Edappadi K Palaniswami extend Christmas greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement on Christmas eve on Monday, extended his Christmas wishes to those celebrating the festival. Urging people to follow Jesus Christ in the path of love and brotherhood, he said, “3236 people have benefited from the government’s financial assistance to undertake pilgrimage to Jerusalem, that was initiated by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.”

In a separate release, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, “On this happy occasion, I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters.”DMK President MK Stalin, stated in his Christmas greetings, “The Christians should share their belongings with the poor, following mercy and sharing, that were the principles of Jesus.” He further recalled the welfare schemes which were implemented towards the betterment of Christians during the DMK’s regime.

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties on Monday extended greetings for Christmas which falls on Tuesday.Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, said in his message, “Christmas is one of the days of celebration. On that day, only joy and prayer for others would fill the world. These qualities should last all through 365 days in a year.

GK Vasan, president, Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar), has said, “The TMC urges the state and the Centre, when the Christians are celebrating the festival, to fulfil their demands,” and extended his greetings to Christians.R Sarathkumar, AISMK founder-president; Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK president; Su Thirunavukkarasar, TNCC president; KM Kadhar Mohideen of IUML, and PMK’s Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also extended their greetings.