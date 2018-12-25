Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Edappadi K Palaniswami extend Christmas greetings

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement on Christmas eve on Monday, extended his Christmas wishes to those celebrating the festival. 

Published: 25th December 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement on Christmas eve on Monday, extended his Christmas wishes to those celebrating the festival. Urging people to follow Jesus Christ in the path of love and brotherhood, he said, “3236 people have benefited from the government’s financial assistance to undertake pilgrimage to Jerusalem, that was initiated by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.”

In a separate release, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, “On this happy occasion, I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters.”DMK President MK Stalin, stated in his Christmas greetings, “The Christians should share their belongings with the poor, following mercy and sharing, that were the principles of Jesus.” He further recalled the welfare schemes which were implemented towards the betterment of Christians during the DMK’s regime.

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties on Monday extended greetings for Christmas which falls on Tuesday.Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, said in his message, “Christmas is one of the days of celebration. On that day, only  joy and prayer for others would fill the world. These qualities should last all through  365 days in a year. 

GK Vasan, president,  Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar), has said, “The TMC urges the state and the Centre, when the Christians are celebrating the festival, to fulfil their demands,” and extended his greetings to Christians.R Sarathkumar, AISMK founder-president; Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK president; Su Thirunavukkarasar, TNCC president; KM Kadhar Mohideen of IUML, and PMK’s Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also extended their greetings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Banwarilal Purohit Governor Christmas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp