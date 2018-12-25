India has only specialists per 1Lakh patients: NITI Aayog member

CHENNAI: There are only five specialists for every one lakh patients in the country, 10 times lower than in developed countries, said Vinod K Paul, member, NITI Aayog and Chairman, Board of Governors, Medical Council of India.Speaking at the inauguration of a conclave of State Health Sciences Universities organised by the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Monday, Vinod Paul said that in Brazil, there are 56 specialists per one lakh patients, in the UK, 60 per one lakh patients and in Japan it is 58 per one lakh patients. But, in India, it is 10 times lower, he regretted, saying that in the next three years, this gap should be filled.

Lauding Tamil Nadu, Vinod said that in the sustainable development goals index reports, Tamil Nadu stands in the second place in good health and wellbeing. About the National Medical Commission Bill, he said that the bill was not against any state rights. It protects the rights of the states. The Bill was drafted after taking all stakeholders’ views into consideration.

The conclave would focus on enhancing excellence in health medical education, journey so far and the road ahead.C Vijaya Bhaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister and Dr S Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University also spoke.