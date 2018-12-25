Home States Tamil Nadu

Man hacks parrot astrologer to death in broad daylight at Tirupur

The murder of a 36-year-old astrologer has caused quite a flutter in the Binny Compound area on Monday morning.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The murder of a 36-year-old astrologer has caused quite a flutter in the Binny Compound area on Monday morning. The man was hacked to death by a helmeted man on a bike in broad daylight. The entire episode was caught on CCTV cameras in the area; the footage has now been acquired the Police. Initial investigation seemed to suggest that the astrologer had had the attention of several women in the locality, causing him trouble with many men. An attempt on his life had been made once before too, said sources.

The deceased was identified as J Ramesh, a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Iduvai (near Mangalam). He was murdered on the North Main Street of Binny Compound. The murderer was seen leaving behind a few pamphlets near the dead man before fleeing the spot. The murder caused great tension in the area. While traffic froze, shops in the vicinity put up their shutters.

An eyewitness claimed that Ramesh had a conversation with the accused near the park and was then about to have lunch. it was then that his companion attacked him with a sword. He made sure Ramesh was dead before leaving the pamphlets behind, the witness narrated. The accused also said out loud that he would surrender in the court soon, the witness added.

The deceased was found with several injuries on the neck.

According to police sources, the pamphlets at the scene alleged that Ramesh’s fortune-telling had captured the attention of many women. Word was that Ramesh had held hostage the paramour of the accused; the accused and the woman had reportedly had a son together. The pamphlets claimed that Ramesh was indirectly aided by a few politicians and police personnel.

Ramesh’s wife Mahalakshmi and two children, along with other relatives, arrived at North police station on Monday evening after being informed about his death. Even as Mahalakshmi was being inquired by the police, her brother D Prakash refuted all the claims against Ramesh. “Ramesh did not have friends; he would return to his house after his work as an astrologer. He has been doing the job for the past 16 years and there has been no change in his behaviour. The claims by the accused are false,” he claimed.

Another relative said that the deceased went through the same incident last year when he was stabbed near Iduvai. An investigation revealed that the accused in both cases could be the same person – one G Raghu, a native of Kuthalam near Kumbakonam. 

