Poramboke land dwellers get chance to regularise property

Published: 25th December 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A month after launching a special scheme to provide housing to poor people living in objectionable poramboke lands in rural areas, the State government on Monday launched a one-time regularisation scheme for those live in unobjectionable poramboke lands across the State. The scheme will be in force for six months. The orders in this regard were issued coinciding with the death anniversary of late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. 

According to the guidelines issued for the scheme, those who living in encroachments in unobjectionable poramboke lands for more than five years, would get house pattas. The annual income ceiling for availing this scheme would be Rs 1 lakh per family, in both rural and urban areas. According to the G.O,  the process could be started for issuing house pattas to as many as 1,26,066 encroachments already identified. 

In rural areas, house pattas can be given for four cents of encroachments and in urban areas, similar pattas can be given for two and half cents. In municipal corporations, two cents of encroachments can be regularised by giving house pattas.  Under the supervision of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tahsildar and taluk surveyor should verify the encroachments before issuing house pattas.  

The restrictions already in force for regularising the encroachments in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, other municipal corporations and urban areas, can continue. However, in areas other than these, the district level committees to be formed for this purpose, can regularise the encroachments by exempting the restrictions in accordance with the rules. 

In unavoidable cases where those who living in objectionable poramboke lands, cannot be relocated, constructing multi-storey buildings in the same location to accommodate them, will be considered. Further, under the scheme, for temples constructed in unobjectionable poramboke lands 20 years ago, no objection certificate could be issued for providing power supply.

