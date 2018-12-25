Reshuffle in ruling party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, by-elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to tone up the party apparatus ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as the by-elections to 20 Assembly constituencies, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday effected reshuffles in key party posts. Besides, they also constituted a committee comprising key functionaries to look after the petitions received from the party office-bearers and cadre.

Ministers CVe Shanmugam and Sevvoor S Ramachandran were relieved as organising secretaries of the party. Instead, Shanmugam was appointed as Villupuram north district secretary. Former minister K Ponnusamy was relieved as joint secretary of MGR Mandram. However, he was elevated as deputy propaganda secretary. R Lakhsmanan, who was hitherto functioning as secretary of the Villupuram north district unit, was appointed as one of the organising secretaries.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami have announced that the party district in Krishnagiri has been bifurcated as Krishnagiri East and Krishnagiri West. K Ashok Kumar, MP, will be the secretary of Krishnagiri East district while Youth Welfare Minister P Balakrishna Reddy will be secretary for Krishnagiri West district.

Similarly, the party’s Tiruvannamalai district has been bifurcated into two - Tiruvannamalai South and Tiruvannamalai North. While HR and CE Minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran would be the secretary for south district, Thoosi K Mohan, MLA would be the secretary for north district.