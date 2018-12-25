Secondary grade teachers go on strike 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the Tamil Nadu State Secondary Grade Teachers Association, re-started their hunger strike on Monday evening after their meeting with the School Education Minister, did not yield them a favourable outcome, earlier in the day. The teachers were detained by the police and held at TN Rajarathinam Stadium at Egmore.

More than 21,000 teachers across Tamil Nadu, are protesting against the pay anomalies and want the State government to intervene. Under the 6th Pay Commission, teachers who joined before 2009, draw a basic monthly salary of Rs 8,370 while those who joined later, get Rs 5,200. On Monday evening, over a thousand teachers gathered on College Road, where the Directorate of Public Institutions (DPI) is situated, and held a hunger strike.

The teachers, who had planned a strike earlier this month, postponed it after School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan agreed to meet them on Monday. “The State said a decision will be taken, only after the expert committee headed by TS Sridhar, submits a report. The deadline to submit the report is January 7,” said T Elango, from the association. But teachers believe that they will not get a favourable outcome and have decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike.

