Home States Tamil Nadu

Secondary grade teachers go on strike 

More than 21,000 teachers across Tamil Nadu, are protesting against the pay anomalies and want the State government to intervene.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the Tamil Nadu State Secondary Grade Teachers Association, re-started their hunger strike on Monday evening after their meeting with the School Education Minister, did not yield them a favourable outcome, earlier in the day. The teachers were detained by the police and held at TN Rajarathinam Stadium at Egmore.

More than 21,000 teachers across Tamil Nadu, are protesting against the pay anomalies and want the State government to intervene. Under the 6th Pay Commission, teachers who joined before 2009, draw a basic monthly salary of Rs 8,370 while those who joined later, get Rs 5,200. On Monday evening, over a thousand teachers gathered on College Road, where the Directorate of Public Institutions (DPI) is situated, and held a hunger strike.

The teachers, who had planned a strike earlier this month, postponed it after School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan agreed to meet them on Monday. “The State said a decision will be taken, only after the expert committee headed by TS Sridhar, submits a report. The deadline to submit the report is January 7,” said T Elango, from the association. But teachers believe that they will not get a favourable outcome and have decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu teachers protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp