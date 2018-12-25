Tamil Nadu: Six months extension granted for regularising unauthorised buildings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The deadline for the regularisation scheme for unauthorized buildings across the State, has been extended for another six months. A recent GO passed by the State on Monday has fixed June 21, 2019, to be the last date. This is the third such extension given by the Government, since the order was passed originally in May 2017. According to sources, Chennai alone has over three lakh unauthorized buildings and the number of applications received, has been minimal, with defaulters yet to register.

According to information available with Express, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has received 892 applications and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, has got only 201 across the State.

Of the 892 applications registered so far, the CMDA has collected an amount of Rs 29.83 crore while the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, received 201 applications and collected Rs 5.28 crore.