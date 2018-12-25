Stalin to launch DMK's gram sabha meet at Tiruvarur on January 3

By UNI

CHENNAI: A day after resolving to meet the people in all the 12,617 panchayats in Tamil Nadu from January three, the Opposition DMK on Tuesday announced that Party President M K Stalin would kick off the gram sabha meets at Tiruvarur as part of preparing the party for the Lok Sabha polls.

A DMK headquarters release here said the unique campaign with the slogan ''Will go to the people, will tell the people and win the hearts of the people'' would end on February 10.

The campaign would cover all the 12,617 panchayats in the State as part of preparing and strengthening the party and to oust the 'fascist' BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre and the anti-people AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha elections.

While Mr Stalin would kick off the meeting at Tiruvarur, DMK Treasurer Duraimurugan would launch it in Erode and former Union Minister and DMK Principal Secretary T R Baalu would launch at Kancheepuram.

The more than month long gram sabha like meetings was touted to be similar to Mr Stalin's 'Namakku Naame' (By Us, For Us) road show he had undertaken in every nook and corner of the State in the run up to the 2016 Assembly polls in which the DMK had emerged as strongest opposition ever winning 89 seats.

During the 'Namakku Naame' road show, Mr Stalin shed the traditional dhoti and was clad in trousers, visited every village, had tea with local villagers in tea shops and also heard the grievances of the people.

The gram sabha like meetings was a campaign aimed at visiting every village and every household in the state to inform the people and defeat the 'fascist' BJP regime at the Centre and about the ruling AIADMK and its administrative failures, besides highlighting various welfare launched by the DMK when it was in power.

The DMK not been able to win the last three successive elections starting from 2011 Assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2016 Assembly elections, which saw the AIADMK retaining power for a second successive term under the charismatic leadership of Ms J Jayalalithaa, who emulated the feat achieved by her political mentor and AIADMK Founder MGR, before she passed away in December that year.

The meetings, to be organised by the panchayat-level units of the DMK, would also serve as a platform for locals to convey their views and expectations, besides strengthening the DMK's grass root level workers to face the Lok Sabha polls due in four to five months.

