Home States Tamil Nadu

After a Kanchipuram school forces students to clean toilets, HC asks collector for a report on toilet facilities in schools

The HC decision came after a town secretary filed a PIL on the same. The petitioner's wife, a teacher who reported the incident was terminated from service.

Published: 26th December 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The Madras High Court has called for a detailed report from the Kanchipuram district Collector on the availability of toilet facilities for children in local schools. A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam gave the interim directive while admitting a PIL petition from M Thyagarajan, town secretary of Cheyyur unit of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, last week.

The PIL prayed for appropriate action against the correspondent of RC Middle School, a government-aided institution, for allegedly compelling students to clean toilets. It also urged the court to constitute a district-level committee of officials to inspect all government and government-aided schools to ensure that adequate toilet facilities are provided with sanitary workers.

Petitioner’s wife Parvathi was working in the school as a science teacher for the past 10 years on consolidated pay. But, after the incident came to light and she sent representations to various authorities, she was terminated from service. However, the school management shifted the blame on her and alleged that it was she, who forced children to clean toilets and that was why she was removed from service.

Undeterred by the action of the management, she continued to petition the Collector to take appropriate action against the correspondent and ensure that such cleaning works are done only by sanitary workers.
As the authorities failed to take any action on the representations, the petitioner moved the High Court. After ordering notice to the Collector, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 25.

( This story was first published in edexlife.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School Cleanliness School Toilet Kanchipuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp