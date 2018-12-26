Home States Tamil Nadu

After woman’s suicide, two held for blackmailing with morphed photos

The woman, married for seven years and a mother of a four-year-old girl, sought help from her friend Adithya.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A fortnight after a 28-year-old woman committed suicide, the city police arrested two youth for allegedly abetting the extreme step by reportedly threatening to upload her morphed pictures on social media. Sources claimed that the duo had allegedly attempted to force the woman into having sex with them, leading to her hanging herself.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Rafiq, a native of Coimbatore and working abroad, and Adithya from Coonoor in the Nilgiris district. Mohammed Rafiq became friends with the 28-year-old woman on social media and invited her to join him on a social media ‘sing-along’ application. The woman had reportedly sung a few songs with him.

“The woman was glamorously dressed during the singing session. Rafiq reportedly saved the video and took her photos from her social media accounts. He later morphed them. Later, he sent the photos to the woman and tried to blackmail her into having sex with him,” police said.

The woman, married for seven years and a mother of a four-year-old girl, sought help from her friend Adithya. “However, Adithya got in touch with Rafiq, received the morphed photos and started threatening her,” police said.

Allegedly caught in a web of blackmail, the woman committed suicide on December 10 by hanging herself. The Saibaba Colony police’s investigation revealed that the woman took the extreme step under duress and arrested the two men on Monday night.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050.

