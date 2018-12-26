Case against Popular Front of India cadre quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A criminal case registered against nearly 400 cadre of Tamil Nadu unit of Popular Front of India (PFI) has been quashed by the Madras High Court. Justice Anand Venkatesh nullified the case while allowing a writ petition from Mohamed Shaik Ansari, a member of the outfit, a national organisation for Muslims, last week.

According to petitioner, the Jharkhand government had banned PFI in the State following allegations of spreading anarchy, under the Criminal Law Amendment Act on February 22. Condemning the decision, the cadre staged demonstrations and protests in the country. About 300 men and 100 women, all members of the organisation’s Tamil Nadu unit, gathered at Parrys corner and staged a protest against the Jharkhand government, on February 23. All were arrested on a charge that the protest was organised without police permission. An FIR was registered against them. Hence, the present petition to quash it.