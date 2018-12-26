Denotified communities want restoration of ‘Tribes’ status

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of 68 Denotified Communities on Tuesday observed a day-long fast at Valluvarkottam demanding a restoration of ‘Tribes’ status to them immediately as they have been fighting for it for around four decades.

PK Duraimani, coordinator, Denotified Tribes Welfare Association, told Express that the fast was observed to coincide with the 222nd death anniversary of freedom fighter Velu Nachiyar and 222 women from 68 Denotified Communities participated.

Naam Thamizhar leader Seeman, National-South Indian Rivers Linking Farmers Association president P Ayyakannu and others extended their support to the demand.

Seeman said the State government could easily resolve the issue by withdrawing the G.O issued in 1979 changing the nomenclature of Denotified Tribes as Denotified Communities. He pointed out that across the country, the communities were being addressed as Denotified Tribes and not as Denotified Communities.

Fact sheet