Denotified communities want restoration of ‘Tribes’ status

Published: 26th December 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of 68 Denotified Communities on Tuesday observed a day-long fast at Valluvarkottam demanding a restoration of ‘Tribes’ status to them immediately as they have been fighting for it for around four decades.  

PK Duraimani, coordinator, Denotified Tribes Welfare Association, told Express that the fast was observed to coincide with the 222nd death anniversary of freedom fighter Velu Nachiyar and 222 women from 68 Denotified Communities participated.

Naam Thamizhar leader Seeman, National-South Indian Rivers Linking Farmers Association president P Ayyakannu and others extended their support to the demand.

Seeman said the State government could easily resolve the issue by withdrawing the G.O issued in 1979 changing the nomenclature of Denotified Tribes as Denotified Communities. He pointed out that across the country, the communities were being addressed as Denotified Tribes and not as Denotified Communities.

Fact sheet

  • Members from 68 denotified communities observed a day-long fast demanding restoration of ‘tribes’ status
  • The fast coincided with the death anniversary of freedom fighter Velu Nachiyar
  • Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman said the government should  withdraw a GO issued in 1979
