Home States Tamil Nadu

Elevated corridor project work in limbo over land acquisition?

The detailed project report for the much-delayed 20.3km Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor project is ready.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The detailed project report for the much-delayed 20.3km Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor project is ready. But, the National Highways Authority of India wants the State government to acquire the lands first after which the project will be implemented.

This will mean that the work is unlikely to start before Lok Sabha elections. Chief general manager Alok Deepankar (Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka) said the work is likely to begin after another six months.
This will be possible only after acquiring 1.47-hectare private land. The biggest immediate challenge is acquisition of private land wherein the award could not be passed due to non-release of funds by the State government. The compensation has to be paid as per the new land acquisition Act, which could cost the exchequer dearly. It is learnt that land acquisition cost has to be borne by both the State and Chennai Port.

As per the revised DPR, Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor project will now have an additional two km. The project cost is `2700 crore, excluding Land Acquisition (LA) and Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R). Initially, the length of the project that got stalled for the last five years was 18.3km. In the new alignment, the total length of the project is 20.3 km. It is learnt that the Indian Navy and Chennai Port Trust have mutually agreed on alignment,  especially at the land point in the Port.

Naval authorities have agreed to exchange their land which now accommodates their residential quarters with Chennai Port Trust on provision of equal extent of land to enable the alignment of the elevated road which passes through the existing Naval Quarters near Napier Bridge.

Shipping Ministry nod
While the Shipping Ministry has also given in-principle approval to the proposal for alienation of Portland to naval authorities in lieu of taking over the navy land by the port, officials from NHAI said the work would begin only after the entire process is completed

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Highways Elevated corridor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp