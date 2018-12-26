Home States Tamil Nadu

Sankara Nethralaya eye hospital chief to be honoured

SS Badrinath, founder and chairman of Sankara Nethralaya, has been nominated for the Pune Netra Seva national award.

Published: 26th December 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SS Badrinath, founder and chairman of Sankara Nethralaya, has been nominated for the Pune Netra Seva national award.The award is expected to be presented by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Sri VD Swami Auditorium, Sankara Nethralaya main campus on Wednesday.

A release from the Sankara Nethralaya said that to commemorate the 40th year of the Pune Netra Seva Pratishthan, an organisation involved in offering eye care to patients from economically backward families, the Pune Netra Seva national award was instituted to honour outstanding personalities in the field of ophthalmology.

The award has been instituted in memory of hotelier and philanthropist the late GM Shetty of Modern Cafe, Pune, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SS Badrinath Sankara Nethralaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp