Sankara Nethralaya eye hospital chief to be honoured

CHENNAI: SS Badrinath, founder and chairman of Sankara Nethralaya, has been nominated for the Pune Netra Seva national award.The award is expected to be presented by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Sri VD Swami Auditorium, Sankara Nethralaya main campus on Wednesday.

A release from the Sankara Nethralaya said that to commemorate the 40th year of the Pune Netra Seva Pratishthan, an organisation involved in offering eye care to patients from economically backward families, the Pune Netra Seva national award was instituted to honour outstanding personalities in the field of ophthalmology.

The award has been instituted in memory of hotelier and philanthropist the late GM Shetty of Modern Cafe, Pune, the statement added.