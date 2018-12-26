Tamil Nadu: Villagers turn Santa for this elderly couple in Chentharai

Sreemathi M By

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Maria Anthony, his wife and daughter have spent every Christmas so far in their hut, hoping the tiny structure will withstand the elements. This Christmas, however, was different. On Tuesday, when Christians celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, Anthony and his family received the gift of stability, safety and security in the form of a house, built with the donations and labour of the residents of their village, Chentharai, 30 km from Nagercoil, with MLA Rajeshkumar handing over the house to the family.

The elderly man and his wife, who has a visual impairment, are supported by their 45-year-old daughter who works at a cashew processing factory. The daughter, who did not want to be named, said this was the first Christmas they celebrated with joy, and that they believed their lot in life would improve because of the house, gifted by their community.

The family is the third beneficiary of an effort initiated by Fr Wiselin Xavier, of the St Xavier Church, in the village in 2016. After the priest was transferred, his successor Fr Roy continued the effort. Every January, the Church calls for donations for a house to be built by Christmas that year. The residents, irrespective of religion and caste, give anything from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000 for the effort over the year. The church starts building the house in summer so it is ready to be handed over by Christmas.

The 500 families of Chentharai are engaged in agriculture and business, with many working out of town. This year, the house cost Rs 4.5 lakh, with residents pitching in with labour for construction to bring down the price.

How money is raised

The houses are built with money raised from carol-singing, Lent contributions, and sponsorship. Many families apply for houses and the poorest is the beneficiary