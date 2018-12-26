MK Stalin to kick off meetings from Tiruvarur on January 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin will kick off village meetings of the party in Tiruvarur district on January 3. This followed a decision at the party’s consultative meeting here on Monday. The DMK had decided to conduct meetings in all the 12,617 village panchayats across the State.

The party high-command has requested district secretaries to conduct meetings in every village in their respective districts. Subsequently, it was decided that the meetings will be kicked off by party president Stalin on January 3.

Party treasurer Duraimurugan will take part in the first meeting in Erode district. Principal secretary, TR Baalu, will participate in a meeting in Kancheepuram district, a party release said.

The village meetings will be conducted on the subject “ Let us go to the people, let us speak to the people and let us win the hearts of the people”.The main object is to expose the failures of BJP and AIADMK-led governments at the Centre and in the State, the release said.