M Thambidurai dares MK Stalin to snap Congress ties over Mekedatu

Thambidurai said the chief reason why Karnataka wants to build the dam was to ensure water supply to Bengaluru.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

M Thambidurai

By Express News Service

KARUR: Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai has challenged DMK chief MK Stalin to snap ties with the Congress over the Karnataka government’s Mekedatu dam plan and asked why the latter didn’t criticise Rahul Gandhi for not visiting cyclone-hit areas in Tamil Nadu.

“The DMK saying that it will protest against the Mekedatu dam is amusing and strange. If Stalin is really against the Mekedatu dam, let him speak to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Because it’s their party that is in power in Karanataka,” the Lok Sabha deputy speaker told reporters in Karur on Tuesday.  “Let Stalin tell the Congress that the DMK will remain in the alliance only if the Congress government in Karnataka stops Mekedatu dam work. Does he have the guts to do that?”  

Thambidurai asked why Rahul, whom Stalin had proposed as the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate and who had visited Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Kerala after natural disasters wreaked havoc there, didn’t come to the Gaja-hit areas.  

“How many times have the man (Stalin) who keeps levelling charges against PM Modi visited his father’s birthplace, Tiruvarur? Our former chief minister Jayalalitha died only because the Congress and the DMK filed corruption cases against her. They are the ones responsible for her death,” Thambidurai said.
Asked about Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s statement on the Mekedatu dam, the senior AIADMK leader said, “The BJP government was the one that had asked for a detailed project report on the dam. Pon Radhakrishnan should think of it first. Before talking to me, let him first tell me which party gave permission for preparing the report. He should think from Tamil people’s point of view.”

Thambidurai said the chief reason why Karnataka wants to build the dam was to ensure water supply to Bengaluru. “There is no need to build a dam in Mekedatu for this purpose at a cost of `6,000 crore. In fact, we had suggested long back that building a dam in Hogenekkal would be beneficial for both states,” he said.

Lashing out at the DMK for forging an alliance with the Congress, whose president he said was unwilling to interfere in the dam controversy, Thambidurai said his party would condemn the dam plan in Parliament. “Karnataka had built numerous dams and we (Tamil Nadu) are suffering as a result. Delta- region farmers are particularly affected,” the MP said.

