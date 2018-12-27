Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid speculations on poll alliance, Pon Radhakrishnan meets CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

The ministers also said they had requested the Defence minister to ensure sufficient funds for restoration works in cyclone-affected areas.  

Published: 27th December 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan meets Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at latter’s residence on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst speculation about an alliance between AIADMK and BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan on Wednesday met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence. The meeting lasted around 25 minutes. Though the Union Minister did not say anything about the meeting, the State government described it as a ‘courtesy call’.   

Meanwhile, giving momentum to political speculations, State Ministers SP Velumani and P Thangamani, who are considered confidantes of the Chief Minister, called on Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a representation about the pending funds for rural and municipal development departments. Velumani said on Thursday they would be meeting Union Minister for Rural Development, Narendra Singh Tomar.

The ministers also said they had requested the Defence Minister to ensure sufficient funds for restoration works in cyclone-affected areas.  

When a scribe pointed out that meeting Union Finance Minister or Prime Minister would be ideal for seeking assistance for the restoration works in areas affected by cyclone ‘Gaja’, but calling on Defence Minister had raised the eyebrows of all, Velumani and Thangamani said “Nirmala Sitharaman is from Tamil Nadu and she inspected the districts affected by the cyclone and hence we requested her to ensure sufficient assistance.”

Asked about the possibilities for an alliance between AIADMK and BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, both ministers said such decisions would be taken by the top leaders of the party and said they did not discuss politics during their meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK BJP Lok Sabha elections Pon Radhakrishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp