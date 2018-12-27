Amid speculations on poll alliance, Pon Radhakrishnan meets CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst speculation about an alliance between AIADMK and BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan on Wednesday met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence. The meeting lasted around 25 minutes. Though the Union Minister did not say anything about the meeting, the State government described it as a ‘courtesy call’.

Meanwhile, giving momentum to political speculations, State Ministers SP Velumani and P Thangamani, who are considered confidantes of the Chief Minister, called on Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a representation about the pending funds for rural and municipal development departments. Velumani said on Thursday they would be meeting Union Minister for Rural Development, Narendra Singh Tomar.

The ministers also said they had requested the Defence Minister to ensure sufficient funds for restoration works in cyclone-affected areas.

When a scribe pointed out that meeting Union Finance Minister or Prime Minister would be ideal for seeking assistance for the restoration works in areas affected by cyclone ‘Gaja’, but calling on Defence Minister had raised the eyebrows of all, Velumani and Thangamani said “Nirmala Sitharaman is from Tamil Nadu and she inspected the districts affected by the cyclone and hence we requested her to ensure sufficient assistance.”

Asked about the possibilities for an alliance between AIADMK and BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, both ministers said such decisions would be taken by the top leaders of the party and said they did not discuss politics during their meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman.