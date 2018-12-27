Home States Tamil Nadu

CBSE students want more time between important board exams

Class 10 and 12 students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have said that the duration of the study holidays are insufficient.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

College, Exams, Books, Classes

Representational image.

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Class 10 and 12 students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have said that the duration of study holidays are insufficient. The objection comes days after CBSE released the public exam timetable.

The CBSE released the public exam timetable on Sunday. According to the board, there are 240 subjects in total and students have opted for around 30,000 combinations.

After two years, the CBSE exam timetable has gone back to the old schedule of starting in mid-February. This has, however, shocked students who were unprepared for the change in the timetable.

“We learnt that we have only 1.5 months for exams. Our school announced that we will have to come to school for two or three days during the Christmas vacation for special classes,” said Rhea Mittal, a class 12 student pursuing the fashion designing and technology stream at a school in West Mambalam.

Earlier, the exams started in March and the results were announced 45 days later. Exams of both classes are to begin in February and end in April. For Class 12, the exams will start on February 15 and end on April 3. The Class 10 exams start on February 21 and end on March 29. 

Class 12 students, particularly those in Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology (PCMB) stream, said that the number of study holidays between the exams were insufficient as well. “We have Chemistry on March 12, Biology on 15th and Mathematics on 18th. We have only two days before both these important exams. But we have nearly 12 days before physical education,” said D Goutham, a class 12 student from a CBSE school in Gopalapuram. He added that CBSE should revise the timetable such that the difficult subjects are spaced evenly.

Most schools complete teaching the syllabus by second week of January, said a class 10 teacher. “Usually we revise in January and conduct model exams in the first two weeks of February. Students get to study on their own after that. But this year, we’re on a tight schedule,” she said.

Speaking to Express, a senior official from the regional CBSE office, said the timetable was advanced as students from across the country, complained that their results were delayed for State undergraduate engineering and medical counselling. “With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the coming year, early completion of public exams will make things easy for students,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE board exams exam timetable

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp