Madras HC dismisses plea seeking quashing of Tamil Nadu order banning plastic

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Thursday dismissed an association's petition days after it sought quashing of a state government order banning plastic, which would come into effect from January 1.

The Tamil Nadu Plastics Manufacturer's Association (TNPMA) had challenged the June 25 order imposing a total ban on the manufacture, storage, supply, sale and use of "use throwaway plastics" such as plastic sheets used for food wrapping, spreading on dining table, plastic plates, among others.

A Christmas vacation bench of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice P T Asha declined to stay the government order and also pass any interim order.

"The government shall in the long run consider phasing out plastic of any kind in the market, including the plastic that have been referred to in the exempted provisions of the government order," the bench said in its order.

The petitioner claimed that the state had exceeded its jurisdiction by passing the order, which comes under the purview of the central government.

"Therefore, on the face of it, the government order is liable to be quashed for want of jurisdiction and authority," the petitioner added.

The Tamil Nadu government had in June announced that it would ban the use of plastic items, including non-biodegradable carry bags, from January 2019 to "gift a plastic-free" state to future generations.