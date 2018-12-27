Madras HC upholds Tamil Nadu government's order banning single-use plastic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court has upheld a GO dated June 25 this year of the Tamil Nadu government banning manufacture, sale and use of plastic products throughout the State from January 1.

The bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha, which dismissed on Thursday the PIL petition from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Plastic Manufacturers Association, also suggested to the government to consider complete ban on use of plastic in any form.

Following an announcement made by Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the floor of the Assembly on June 5 last, the State Environment Ministry on June 25 brought out the GO which banned manufacture, sale and use of plastic products with certain specifications from January 1, which was challenged now by the association.