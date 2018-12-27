Now, Tamil Nadu's HR & CE staff too file complaint against idol wing special officer Pon Manickavel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 50 staff of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department lodged a complaint against Pon Manickavel, who was recently appointed as a special officer to investigate the smuggling of antique idols from temples.

Pon Manickavel is already facing opposition from within the police force as a group of police officers recently claimed that they were compelled to file fabricated cases. Manickavel has denied all the

allegations and said none of the officers who filed the complaint was actually investigating officers in any of the cases.

Now the staff of the HR & CE department, which is responsible for managing the temples, have raised flag against Manickavel. Sources said around 50 of them met the Director General of Police T K Rajendran on Thursday and handed over a complaint. They alleged that the special officer was filing false cases against the officials wanted those to be dismissed.