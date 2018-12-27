Order for Rs 2 lakh aid in cop harassment case set aside

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court set aside an order of the State Human Rights Commission which had awarded a Rs 2 lakh compensation to a person who was allegedly harassed by a few police officers. The bench, hearing an appeal filed by the police officers, said that the commission did not properly ascertain facts before implicating the officers.

The case pertains to a complaint by one Janakiraman, alleging that cops stole things from his house when probing a case against his son-in-law in 2007 at Otteri. The Human Rights Commission had recommended a compensation of Rs 2 lakh. The cops then challenged the order in the HC. A bench observed that the complainant had suppressed details regarding the criminal case against his son-in-law.