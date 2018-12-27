Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin on January 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for 2019 which begins with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on January 2, is likely to be fiery with opposition parties readying to take on the government over various issues. In a communication, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said the House will meet at 10 am. The session is likely to last six or seven days. The first day, the Governor will deliver his customary address and the House will be adjourned for the day.

On January 3, condolence resolution will be adopted to pay homage to the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the late MLA from AIADMK AK Bose. Both died in August. Since the House was not in session when they died, the House will be adjourned on January 3 as a mark of respect for them.

On January 4, discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address will begin and it is likely to last four or five days. However, the exact duration will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee which will meet on January 2. On the last day of the discussion, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will reply to the members views.

The Opposition parties are gearing up to rake up issues including the delay in holding local body elections, the reopening of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi, the Dam Safety Bill of Central government, Governor’s delay in giving nod to the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case even after the Cabinet made

its recommendation more than 100 days ago.