Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin on January 2

On January 3, condolence resolution will be adopted to pay homage to the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the late MLA from AIADMK AK Bose.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu assembly building. (Photo: election.tn.gov.in)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for 2019 which begins with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on January 2, is likely to be fiery with opposition parties readying to take on the government over various issues.   In a communication, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said the House will meet at 10 am. The session is likely to last six or seven days. The first day, the Governor will deliver his customary address and the House will be adjourned for the day. 

On January 3, condolence resolution will be adopted to pay homage to the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the late MLA from AIADMK AK Bose. Both died in August. Since the House was not in session when they died, the House will be adjourned on January 3 as a mark of respect for them. 

On January 4, discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address will begin and it is likely to last four or five days. However, the exact duration will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee which will meet on January 2. On the last day of the discussion, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will reply to the members views.

The Opposition parties are gearing up to rake up issues including the delay in holding local body elections, the reopening of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi, the Dam Safety Bill of Central government, Governor’s delay in giving nod to the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case even after the Cabinet made 
its recommendation more than 100 days ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp