Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin refuses to attend meeting to select Lok Ayukta members

CHENNAI: The leader of opposition MK Stalin has said that he would not take part in the meeting for constituting a search committee for appointing Chairman and members of Lok Ayukta in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting is scheduled to be conducted on Friday during which Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker and leader of Opposition will collaboratively pick the members for the panel.

In his statement on Thursday, Stalin said that at a time when Chief Minister is himself facing corruption charges and when the Assembly speaker P Dhanapal was showing biases, Lokayukta will be reduced to a powerless authority incapable of fighting corruption.

He said that the search committee must be made up of five persons, as opposed to three members, the state government is now constituting.

"Since the majority of the people in the committee belong to the ruling party, decisions taken will be unjust and one-sided. Lok Ayukta in the state is being formed under the deputy secretary's leadership making this a bureaucratic set-up," said Stalin in a statement.

One of the widely criticised aspect of Tamil Nadu's Lok Ayutha Act was that all the hearings would be conducted in camera and the details cannot be made public, he alleged.

In his statement, Stalin condemned the lack of an investigation or prosecution wing because of which complaints cannot be taken to the courts.

"Allocation of tenders in government projects and discrepancies in appointment of officials cannot be probed further and scams unearthed in local bodies cannot be looked into according to the current framework of Lokayukta in the state," said Stalin.

In October 2018, the Tamil Nadu government came under the scanner after the Supreme Court took a stern view for the prolonged delay in appointment of the anti-corruption ombudsman. The state government later gave an undertaking that the office of Lok Ayukta will function from February 1, 2019 and passed the Lok Ayukta Bill in the Assembly on July 9.