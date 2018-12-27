Tamils will not forget and forgive BJP’s betrayal: DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Duraimurugan, DMK treasurer, has warned Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, for his statement over the Mullaiperiyar issue and said, “ The Tamils won’t forget the betrayal of the BJP over the Mullaiperiyar, Mekedatu and Cauvery issues.”

"He (Pon Radhakrishnan) didn’t know about the 132year history of the Mullaiperiyar and has made derogatory allegations on the DMK,” observed Duraimurugan, in a statement and expressed his condemnation for the same.

He further recalled, “Karunanidhi had ordered to increase the height of the water level of the Mullaiperiyar to 145 feet during 1989. He also carried out the final strengthening works of the dam and had convened talks with the Kerala authorities over this issue.”

He also recalled how the Union government allegedly “played various games over the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues.”He said, ”I would like to warn him that the Tamils and farmers of the State, will not forget and forgive the betrayal of the BJP-led Union government over the Cauvery, Mekedatu and Mullaiperiyar issues.”