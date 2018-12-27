Home States Tamil Nadu

Ultramodern cruise ‘sets foot’ in jazzed up Chennai port

Published: 27th December 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly modernised Cruise Passenger Facilitation Centre in Chennai Port, had its first visitor when MV LE Laperouse, an ultramodern Cruise Vessel built in Romania with the latest facilities like floating marina and blue eye underwater lounge, where one can see the underwater life, arrived at Chennai Port. The vessel which arrived at Chennai Port on Tuesday, on its maiden visit with 151 passengers on board and 113 crew from Trincomalee, is set to sail to Port Blair on Thursday. 

The tour operators said that the passengers had plans to visit various destinations in the City, apart from Mamallapuram and Kanchipuram. P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, exchanged plaque with Capt Florian Richard, Master of the Ship, welcoming the crew and passengers to Chennai Port in a ceremony held on board the vessel on Wednesday.

