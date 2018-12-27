Home States Tamil Nadu

Where dog plays mother to an orphaned goat in Pudukottai

The baby goat, named Kanna, lost its mother a few days after Cyclone Gaja struck the district.

Published: 27th December 2018 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Photo | EPS

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Caste discrimination might have reared its ugly head during the distribution of relief materials to the cyclone-affected in some places, but animals seem to be the least bothered about social divides and hierarchies.

A good example is an orphaned baby goat being taken care of by a dog in a Pudukkottai village. The baby goat, named Kanna, lost its mother a few days after Cyclone Gaja struck the district. Kanna was born in Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Kumaramalai three days before the cyclone made landfall, on November 16. A few days later, the mother developed health issues and died.

R Duraisamy, owner of both the animals, said, "The goat did not go grazing during the days for a few days after cyclone. Goats do not normally graze on wet leaves. The hungry goat ate rice that we kept in a bowl inside our house, which led to health problems. I brought in a veterinarian for her treatment, but she passed away, leaving the baby all alone.”

Duraisamy and family members’ attempts to feed the goat using a feeding bottle failed as it would not drink from it. But one day, Duraisamy was surprised on seeing his dog, Ponni, feeding the baby goat along with her puppy.
 
“We thought the dog would attack the goat, but she is caring for it. It allows the goat to drink its milk and to cuddle her while sleeping. The dog has been playing mother to the goat for the past one month,” he said.

Duraisamy’s son Veeramani, a Class V student, was happy to see Kanna being taken care of by Ponni and brought his school friends home to show the rare scene of a dog taking care of a goat.

P N Richard Jagatheesan, head of the Veterinary University Training and Research Centre, Tiruchy, said, 
“Inter-species feeding is an exceptional case. An animal nursing and developing a bond with other species happens rarely. However, it is a part of animal behaviour to take care of other animals in need.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaja cyclone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp